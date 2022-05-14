Who's Hiring?
Angel Fire Resort postponing summer opening due to fires

Angel Fire Resort in New Mexico has announced they will push their summer opening back due to...
Angel Fire Resort in New Mexico has announced they will push their summer opening back due to the ongoing Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire.(Angel Fire Fire Dept./Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Angel Fire Resort in New Mexico has announced they will push their summer opening back due to the ongoing Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire.

In a release issued Friday night, officials with Angel Fire Resort said the opening of the summer season is now delayed until Friday, May 27, or until more information is known about the current fire situation.

More than 2,000 personnel are currently fighting the fire, which was reported by the Angel Fire Fire Department to cover 259,000+ acres on May 12. Forecasters said conditions should be more favorable by the weekend if crews can hold their ground.

Currently, the Village of Angel Fire is in SET status, while Black Lake and Hidden Lake are still under GO status.

“Angel Fire Resort fully supports the efforts of the fire crews, first responders, and law enforcement that are protecting our community. Our goal is to assist with their effort and keep members and guests out of harm’s way,” explains Greg Ralph, marketing director, Angel Fire Resort. “We are so thankful for the incredible response of the firefighting teams who have brought manpower and resources to aid in defense of our mountain community.”

Guests who had reservations or tickets for activities and are looking to reschedule or request a full refund are encouraged to contact the Angel Fire Reservations department at 800-633-7463.

