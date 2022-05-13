United Family to kick off campaign for Children’s Miracle Network

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family will start donating to Children’s Miracle Network on Monday in Amarillo.

The United Family said it will kick off its donate-at-the-register campaign for the non-profit at 11:30 a.m. on May 16 at United Supermarkets, located at 5807 S.W. 45th Ave.

The campaign will run in Texas and New Mexico stores from May 16-May 31, which includes United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos.

Customers can add any dollar amount to their grocery bill at the checkout.

The proceeds will go to Children’s Miracle Network.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.