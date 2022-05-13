Smoky Skies for a Friday

Air Quality Alerts are in place for parts of eastern New Mexico this morning as smoke from wildfires will blow into the area. Otherwise, for the day today, expect slightly cooler conditions, starting out the day in the 50s, and eventually warming into the 80s by this afternoon with mostly clear skies, with occasional haze. Winds will be calmer today, out of the northeast at 10-20 mph. Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ll work our way into the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies and relatively calm winds.

