Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Record-setting catch: Fisherman hooks nearly 2-pound sunfish

Angler Lester Roberts has set a state record and pending world record by catching a nearly...
Angler Lester Roberts has set a state record and pending world record by catching a nearly 2-pound redbreast sunfish.(Wildlife Resources Division - Georgia DNR)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLKSTON, Ga. (Gray News) - An angler in Georgia is setting records in the state and possibly the world with his latest catch.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reports Lester Roberts caught a redbreast sunfish that came in as over 11 inches long and weighing 1 pound, 12 ounces.

Georgia officials said that Roberts hooked the fish on May 7 in the Satilla River near Folkston.

Native sunfish species in the Satilla River benefit from an ongoing control program that helps reduce the number of invasive flathead catfish in the area, according to the wildlife resources division.

State officials report Lester’s catch is pending a world-record tie and replaces Georgia’s previous record set back in 1998 for a fish that weighed 1 pound, 11 ounces.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domingo Delgado
DEA arrests man after finding drugs estimated of $380K at an Amarillo home
Law enforcement arrested eight people for drug trafficking charges in Tulia on Tuesday in what...
8 arrested for drug trafficking charges after law enforcement operation in Tulia
Rino Rey Acosta
Memphis man sentenced to 75 years for first degree burglary of a habitation
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for multiple charges including child...
Potter County officials arrest father for child endangerment
Chelsea Ward
Federal grand jury indicts Kentucky woman after having $570,000 worth of drugs in Oldham County

Latest News

Battalion Chief Jon Bollinger said the fire could have been mistaken for a house fire based on...
Missouri school bus bursts into flames while taking students home
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
Biden urges local leaders to boost public safety spending
A baby giraffe, born with a disorder that caused her legs to bend the wrong way, was saved by...
Bracing for her future: Baby giraffe fitted with orthotic
File graphic of an ambulance.
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on west Amarillo Boulevard