Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

NMDOT awards Clovis grants for mobility projects

The city of Clovis said the first grant, a total of $256,320, will go towards completing...
The city of Clovis said the first grant, a total of $256,320, will go towards completing preliminary engineering work for planning and designing a five-mile walking and biking trail along the Liebelt Drainage Channel.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - The New Mexico Department of Transportation gave the city of Clovis two grants for projects.

The city of Clovis said the first grant, a total of $256,320, will go towards completing preliminary engineering work for planning and designing a five-mile walking and biking trail along the Liebelt Drainage Channel.

The trail is planned to connect Bob Spencer Park, Greene Acres Park, Main Street and Hillcrest Park through new and existing trail systems.

The other grant, a total of $260,844, will complete phase five of six for the city’s Main Street Streetscape Project.

The sidewalks will be remodeled on Main Street from Grand Street to 2nd Street to become ADA-accessible friendly.

The project will also enhance the appearance and accessibility for the city’s downtown area.

“We are thrilled to have received funding for these two projects and to continue our partnership with the New Mexico Department of Transportation,” said City Manager Justin Howalt. “Both state and federal grants provide funding for specific projects, including areas like infrastructure, roads, water, quality of life, and outdoor recreation. Our grants team actively works with these programs to fund various projects throughout the City of Clovis, and we look forward to moving these two projects forward.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domingo Delgado
DEA arrests man after finding drugs estimated of $380K at an Amarillo home
Law enforcement arrested eight people for drug trafficking charges in Tulia on Tuesday in what...
8 arrested for drug trafficking charges after law enforcement operation in Tulia
Amarillo Boulevard deadly crash
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on west Amarillo Boulevard
Rino Rey Acosta
Memphis man sentenced to 75 years for first degree burglary of a habitation
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for multiple charges including child...
Potter County officials arrest father for child endangerment

Latest News

mobile wellness clinic
Tx Panhandle Centers launches new mobile wellness clinic for mental health patients in Panhandle
Amarillo SPCA Misson Muttfest event happening Sunday
Amarillo SPCA hosting Mission Muttfest at Starlight Ranch this Sunday
.The campaign will run in Texas and New Mexico stores from May 16-May 31, which includes United...
United Family to kick off campaign for Children’s Miracle Network
Amarillo Boulevard deadly crash
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on west Amarillo Boulevard