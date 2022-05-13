NMDOT awards Clovis grants for mobility projects

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - The New Mexico Department of Transportation gave the city of Clovis two grants for projects.

The city of Clovis said the first grant, a total of $256,320, will go towards completing preliminary engineering work for planning and designing a five-mile walking and biking trail along the Liebelt Drainage Channel.

The trail is planned to connect Bob Spencer Park, Greene Acres Park, Main Street and Hillcrest Park through new and existing trail systems.

The other grant, a total of $260,844, will complete phase five of six for the city’s Main Street Streetscape Project.

The sidewalks will be remodeled on Main Street from Grand Street to 2nd Street to become ADA-accessible friendly.

The project will also enhance the appearance and accessibility for the city’s downtown area.

“We are thrilled to have received funding for these two projects and to continue our partnership with the New Mexico Department of Transportation,” said City Manager Justin Howalt. “Both state and federal grants provide funding for specific projects, including areas like infrastructure, roads, water, quality of life, and outdoor recreation. Our grants team actively works with these programs to fund various projects throughout the City of Clovis, and we look forward to moving these two projects forward.”

