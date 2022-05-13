Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Kelly Osbourne announces pregnancy online

Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.
Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.(Instagram/@kellyosbourne)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rocker Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are about to be grandparents again.

Their daughter, Kelly Osbourne, announced on social media Thursday she is expecting her first child.

Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.

The 37-year-old is expecting the baby with her boyfriend Sid Wilson, who is a member of the heavy metal band Slipknot.

The two have been friends since 1999 but recently started dating in January.

Her brother, Jack Osbourne, has three children with another on the way.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domingo Delgado
DEA arrests man after finding drugs estimated of $380K at an Amarillo home
Law enforcement arrested eight people for drug trafficking charges in Tulia on Tuesday in what...
8 arrested for drug trafficking charges after law enforcement operation in Tulia
Rino Rey Acosta
Memphis man sentenced to 75 years for first degree burglary of a habitation
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for multiple charges including child...
Potter County officials arrest father for child endangerment
Chelsea Ward
Federal grand jury indicts Kentucky woman after having $570,000 worth of drugs in Oldham County

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
New York AG’s office says it’s nearing end of Trump probe
Early voting will begin Monday, May 16, for the Texas joint Primary Elections and will run...
Early voting begins Monday for 2022 Primary Runoff Elections
A family in Illinois got creative with photos of their home that they listed on Zillow.
PHOTOS: Family adds Michael Myers throughout home in Zillow listing
PHOTOS: Family adds Michael Myers throughout home in Zillow listing
FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
LIVE: Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake