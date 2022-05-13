Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Group of all-Black climbers makes history as first to summit Mount Everest

Full Circle Everest, a group of seven Black climbers, reached the summit of Mount Everest on...
Full Circle Everest, a group of seven Black climbers, reached the summit of Mount Everest on Thursday, making history.(GoFundMe/Full Circle Everest 2022)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An all-Black group of climbers and mountaineers just made history as the first to summit Mount Everest.

The seven-member group reached the summit of Mount Everest on Thursday, making history as the first all-Black team to stand atop the highest mountain on Earth.

About 4,000 people have reached the world’s highest peak, but until now, just eight of them have been Black.

That is one of the reasons that the group known as Full Circle Everest was formed. They say not only is it about spending time in the mountains, but it’s about changing the narrative for the Black community.

“Our team represents our community and are building blocks for greater representation of the climbing community and the outdoors,” the team said on its GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domingo Delgado
DEA arrests man after finding drugs estimated of $380K at an Amarillo home
Law enforcement arrested eight people for drug trafficking charges in Tulia on Tuesday in what...
8 arrested for drug trafficking charges after law enforcement operation in Tulia
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for multiple charges including child...
Potter County officials arrest father for child endangerment
Rino Rey Acosta
Memphis man sentenced to 75 years for first degree burglary of a habitation
Chelsea Ward
Federal grand jury indicts Kentucky woman after having $570,000 worth of drugs in Oldham County

Latest News

Arhonda Tillman, 35, and Regis Johnson, 57, were both arrested and charged with negligent child...
Couple charged for starving toddler to death, sheriff says
A police officer who happened to be among the passengers overpowered the 31-year-old suspect...
Passengers on German train overpower attacker who wounded 5
Vicim of Clovis shooting dies
FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
LIVE: Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake
A tree toppled by high winds from an overnight thunderstorm smashed into a house, splitting it...
Severe storms blamed for 2 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota