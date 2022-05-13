Early voting begins Monday for 2022 Primary Runoff Elections

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early voting will begin Monday, May 16, for the Texas joint Primary Elections and will run through Friday, May 20.

The ballots will include five local races, along with the Republican and Democratic candidates for Attorney Generals, Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor and several races.

Here are a list of locations for Potter County early voting:

Santa Fe Building Ticket Office, First Floor: May 16, to May 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. On May 19, to May 20, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Casey Carpet One on I-40 West Frontage Road from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tri-State Fairgrounds on SE 10th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

NW Branch Public Library SW 9th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Cornerstone Outreach on N. Buchanan Street from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Here are a list of locations for Randall County early voting for May 16, to May 20:

Randall County Election Administration Office from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Randall County Annex from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Randall County Justice Center from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Southwest Branch Library from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Comanche Trail Church of Christ from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Here are the candidates for the following races:

Attorney General

Ken Paxton

George P. Bush

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Tim Westley

Dawn Buckingham

Railroad Commissioner

Wayne Christian

Sarah Stogner

47th District Judge

Dee Johnson

Joe Marr Wilson

Potter County Democratic

Warren Coble, Sr.

Melodie Graves

Randall Republican

Eric Barry

Terry Wright

Randall County Commissioner Pct. 4

Tam Boatler

Melissa Juett Kalka

Randall Justice of the Peace Pct. 4

Kyle Balke

Joanne Garcia Flores

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.