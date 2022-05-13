Early voting begins Monday for 2022 Primary Runoff Elections
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early voting will begin Monday, May 16, for the Texas joint Primary Elections and will run through Friday, May 20.
The ballots will include five local races, along with the Republican and Democratic candidates for Attorney Generals, Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor and several races.
Here are a list of locations for Potter County early voting:
- Santa Fe Building Ticket Office, First Floor: May 16, to May 18, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. On May 19, to May 20, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Casey Carpet One on I-40 West Frontage Road from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Tri-State Fairgrounds on SE 10th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- NW Branch Public Library SW 9th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Cornerstone Outreach on N. Buchanan Street from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Here are a list of locations for Randall County early voting for May 16, to May 20:
- Randall County Election Administration Office from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Randall County Annex from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Randall County Justice Center from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Southwest Branch Library from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Here are the candidates for the following races:
Attorney General
- Ken Paxton
- George P. Bush
Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Tim Westley
- Dawn Buckingham
Railroad Commissioner
- Wayne Christian
- Sarah Stogner
47th District Judge
- Dee Johnson
- Joe Marr Wilson
Potter County Democratic
- Warren Coble, Sr.
- Melodie Graves
Randall Republican
- Eric Barry
- Terry Wright
Randall County Commissioner Pct. 4
- Tam Boatler
- Melissa Juett Kalka
Randall Justice of the Peace Pct. 4
- Kyle Balke
- Joanne Garcia Flores
