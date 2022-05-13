Who's Hiring?
Deputy saves child who locked himself in hot car

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Deputy First Class D’wanya Black remained on the...
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Deputy First Class D’wanya Black remained on the scene for a while after the incident to “make sure his new friend was all good.”(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (Gray News) – A deputy in Louisiana is being credited with saving a young child who managed to lock himself in a hot car Friday.

Deputy First Class D’wanya Black with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office quickly responded to the call and assisted the boy’s parents in rescuing him from the car before he became overheated.

The sheriff’s office said Black then remained on the scene for a while after the incident to “make sure his new friend was all good.”

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Black holding little Theo, the child he saved.

“We know things can happen in the blink of an eye, which is why we are grateful to have deputies like DFC Black,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Black was also recently awarded the Beyond the Badge Award after helping a stranded 19-year-old rent a room for two nights, giving her time to make arrangements to get back home to California.

“Thank you for your dedication DFC Black,” the sheriff’s office said. “Keep up the great work.”

Ascension Parish is located about 25 miles southeast of Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

