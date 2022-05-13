Vicim of Clovis shooting dies

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police said a man found with multiple gunshot wounds on Wednesday has died.

The man was identified as 43-year-old Manuel Rodriguez.

He was found at 4:36 p.m. as police responded to a call about a man lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds near Edwards Street.

Rodriguez was rushed to a hospital where he was ultimately flown to a Lubbock hospital for further treatment due to life-threatening injuries.

Officials say Rodriguez succumbed to his injuries at UMC Hospital in Lubbock on Thursday evening.

The case is still under active investigation and Clovis Police Department asks anyone with information related to this incident to call 575-769-1921.

