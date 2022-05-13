Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Borger couple pleas guilty to January 6 U.S. Capitol charges

VIDEO: Borger couple pleas guilty to January 6 U.S. Capitol charges
By Kevin Welch and Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The parents of people who earlier pleaded guilty to illegally entering the U.S. Capitol did their own pleading today to the same charges.

Thomas and Dawn Munn of Borger entered the pleas for their actions on January 6, 2021, which could bring sentences up to six months in prison, five years of probation and a $5,000 fine at sentencing later.

They both admitted to climbing in a Capitol window on January 6 with their children Kristi, Kayli and Joshua. They were also accompanied by an unnamed minor child.

Previously, their daughter’s Kristi and Kayli Munn pleaded guilty to unlawfully being in the building while Congress worked to certify the 2020 presidential election.

They both face up to six months in prison, five years probation and a $5,000 fine. Sentencing is planned for August.

Their brother Joshua has already pleaded guilty and faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a $500 fine. Sentencing for him is scheduled for August 18.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domingo Delgado
DEA arrests man after finding drugs estimated of $380K at an Amarillo home
Law enforcement arrested eight people for drug trafficking charges in Tulia on Tuesday in what...
8 arrested for drug trafficking charges after law enforcement operation in Tulia
Amarillo Boulevard deadly crash
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on west Amarillo Boulevard
Rino Rey Acosta
Memphis man sentenced to 75 years for first degree burglary of a habitation
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for multiple charges including child...
Potter County officials arrest father for child endangerment

Latest News

.The campaign will run in Texas and New Mexico stores from May 16-May 31, which includes United...
United Family to kick off campaign for Children’s Miracle Network
The city of Clovis said the first grant, a total of $256,320, will go towards completing...
NMDOT awards Clovis grants for mobility projects
mobile wellness clinic
Tx Panhandle Centers launches new mobile wellness clinic for mental health patients in Panhandle
Amarillo SPCA Misson Muttfest event happening Sunday
Amarillo SPCA hosting Mission Muttfest at Starlight Ranch this Sunday