Borger couple pleas guilty to January 6 U.S. Capitol charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The parents of people who earlier pleaded guilty to illegally entering the U.S. Capitol did their own pleading today to the same charges.

Thomas and Dawn Munn of Borger entered the pleas for their actions on January 6, 2021, which could bring sentences up to six months in prison, five years of probation and a $5,000 fine at sentencing later.

They both admitted to climbing in a Capitol window on January 6 with their children Kristi, Kayli and Joshua. They were also accompanied by an unnamed minor child.

Previously, their daughter’s Kristi and Kayli Munn pleaded guilty to unlawfully being in the building while Congress worked to certify the 2020 presidential election.

They both face up to six months in prison, five years probation and a $5,000 fine. Sentencing is planned for August.

Their brother Joshua has already pleaded guilty and faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a $500 fine. Sentencing for him is scheduled for August 18.

