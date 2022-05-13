Amarillo SPCA hosting Mission Muttfest at Starlight Ranch this Sunday

Who's Hiring?
Amarillo SPCA Misson Muttfest event happening Sunday
Amarillo SPCA Misson Muttfest event happening Sunday(Source: Amarillo SPCA)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo SPCA is hosting its 28th annual Muttfest fundraiser this coming Sunday.

The Mission Muttfest will be held on Sunday May 15, at Starlight Ranch from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

At the event Lone Star Veterinary is having a shot clinic that will offer low-cost vaccinations for pets.

The event is a free afternoon of fun for dogs and their owners.

There will be canine contests, pet related shops, a silent auction and food trucks.

“The goal for Muttfest is to raise as much funds as we can to come back to the shelter because we are run by donations only. If it wasn’t for people donating, we wouldn’t be able to keep our doors open and these babies would be out of a home,” said Debra Hall, facility manager at Amarillo SPCA.

Hall says the donations help pay for the dog food, cat food and vet care.

“I’m excited about seeing the people come out there enjoying themselves. They bring out their dogs so you get to see all kinds of different dogs. You meet a lot of people and it is just exciting,” said Hall.

Although the event is free, donations are welcome.

To donate, click here.

