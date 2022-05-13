1 dead, 2 injured after crash on west Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working on a major crash on Amarillo Boulevard and Mississippi resulting one person dead.

According to officials, crews were called to Amarillo Boulevard West and north Mississippi Street on a single vehicle accident.

The vehicle had been traveling westbound on Amarillo Boulevard, left the roadway and rolled.

One person died at the scene and one person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another person was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

The westbound lane has reduced to one lane.

Crews ask to avoid the area.

Crews are also working on a crash on Western and Paramount.

