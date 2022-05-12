Xcel Energy completes Center Port Substation in northeast Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy completed work on the new Center Port Substation in Amarillo.

The Center Port Substation, located at Northeast 24th Avenue near Whitaker Road, will add capacity for business growth and job creation in northeast Amarillo, Xcel officials said.

“The Amarillo Economic Development Corp. has brought in a lot of new jobs in this area and it’s critical we support this growth with timely investments in power capacity and reliability,” said David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – Texas. “Center Port is designed to take on additional load as businesses relocate and expand nearby, which is something we fully expect to happen.”

Before the project was completed, electrical facilities in the area were nearing capacity.

The new substation allows Xcel to shift electric loads to free up more capacity while allowing the area for growth opportunities.

Xcel is also working on a $20.1 million upgrade and expansion of Amarillo’s Lawrence Park Substation near Southwest 26th Avenue and Georgia Street.

The new substation will boost reliability and capacity of power for west-central neighborhoods. That project should be completed by December 2022.

Xcel is building the new Preston West Substation southeast of the intersection of Coulter Street and Loop 335.

Other ongoing or completed Xcel projects include:

The $8.3 million Hunsley Substation in Canyon, completed in 2020, boosting the grid in Canyon and in new residential and commercial developments north toward Loop 335 in south Amarillo

The $9 million Western Street Substation on South Western Street south of Southwest 45th Avenue in Amarillo, completed in 2020

The new Echo Substation, planned off Echo Street northeast of the Northeast 24th Avenue and Mirror Street intersection to boost reliability in North Amarillo

The new Arnot Substation, planned east of Arnot Road between Interstate 40 and Hollywood Road, boosting reliability and capacity in the Bushland and west Amarillo area

An expansion of Farmers Substation on South Georgia Street at Farmers Avenue

Continued upgrades of distribution lines in the San Jacinto area and other neighborhoods west and north of downtown Amarillo

Ongoing efforts to replace worn or older wooden distribution poles across the city

Ongoing conversion of the city’s streetlights to LED lamps

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.