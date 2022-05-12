Who's Hiring?
Texas Panhandle Centers hosting Mental Health Awareness event tomorrow


The Texas Panhandle Centers will be hosting a Mental Health Awareness event for the moth of May tomorrow. (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Centers will be hosting a Mental Health Awareness event for the moth of May tomorrow.

The event will be tomorrow, May 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at S. Polk Street Campus.

There will be live music, food trucks, resource booths, networking and the debut of Texas Panhandle Centers Mobile Wellness Clinic.

Texas Panhandle Centers will also be featuring helpful information on mental health and ways to get through these challenging times all month long.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

