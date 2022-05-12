Who's Hiring?
Tascosa’s Patrick and Splawn join Amarillo College’s inaugural baseball roster

By Larissa Liska
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two Tascosa Rebels are staying home and playing at the best baseball stadium in the Panhandle next season, HODGETOWN.

Outfielder Josh Splawn and first baseman Javen Patrick signed to play for Amarillo College baseball’s inaugural season. Both seniors are excited to help build the program.

”Coach (Brandon) Rains came to me this summer when I was playing and I was like this may be my last tournament and he was like no I want you to play two years at AC. That meant the world to me.,” said Patrick. “We get to play at the best stadium which I’m super excited for which is HODGETOWN.”

“The inaugural season it’s not only cool that we get to play at the next level, but it’s cool that we get to start something again at the next level,” said Splawn.

