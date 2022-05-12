Mission Amarillo will be hosting Fifth Annual FamFest fundraiser this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mission Amarillo will be hosting their fifth annual spring FamFest fundraiser this Saturday.

The event will be on May 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Sam Houston Park.

There will be live music with Monarch, vendors, a silent auction, a Kidz Zone for kids to play, magician Brooks Boyett will perform and food trucks.

Admission for the event is $5.

