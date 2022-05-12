Mission Amarillo will be hosting Fifth Annual FamFest fundraiser this Saturday
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mission Amarillo will be hosting their fifth annual spring FamFest fundraiser this Saturday.
The event will be on May 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Sam Houston Park.
There will be live music with Monarch, vendors, a silent auction, a Kidz Zone for kids to play, magician Brooks Boyett will perform and food trucks.
Admission for the event is $5.
