Memphis man sentenced to 75 years for first degree burglary of a habitation

CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - The 100th Judicial District has sentenced a man to 75 years in prison for a first degree felony offense of burglary of a habitation, yesterday.

According to the 100th Judicial District documents, on Wednesday, May 11, 28-year-old Rino Rey Acosta, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the first degree felony offense of burglary of a habitation, enhanced, and a separate 25 year term in prison for another first degree felony offense.

During sentencing, the Judge ordered that the 25-year sentence will not begin to run until the 50-year sentence is complete.

Following his arrest for both crimes on March 6, 2020, Acosta was placed on probation for four years on September 23, 2020.

The State filed a motion with the Court to adjudicate Acosta on December 8, 2021, based upon multiple violations of his conditions of probation.

The Memphis Police Chief testified that Acosta possessed methamphetamine and evaded arrest in October 2021.

Two members of the U.S. Marshall’s Northwest Texas Fugitive Task Force testified about the operation that resulted in Acosta’s arrest.

This testimony included injuries sustained by a Special Agent of the Homeland Security Investigations Amarillo Field Office Division when he was taking Acosta into custody.

During the hearing, the Judge found that Acosta violated the terms of his probation and sentenced him to 50 years in prison.

The Judge also found that Acosta violated the terms of his probation for his second case and sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

Acosta will be serving his 25 year sentence in consecutive to the 50 year term.

