Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Memphis man sentenced to 75 years for first degree burglary of a habitation

Rino Rey Acosta
Rino Rey Acosta(Source: OFFICE OF THE 100TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - The 100th Judicial District has sentenced a man to 75 years in prison for a first degree felony offense of burglary of a habitation, yesterday.

According to the 100th Judicial District documents, on Wednesday, May 11, 28-year-old Rino Rey Acosta, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the first degree felony offense of burglary of a habitation, enhanced, and a separate 25 year term in prison for another first degree felony offense.

During sentencing, the Judge ordered that the 25-year sentence will not begin to run until the 50-year sentence is complete.

Following his arrest for both crimes on March 6, 2020, Acosta was placed on probation for four years on September 23, 2020.

The State filed a motion with the Court to adjudicate Acosta on December 8, 2021, based upon multiple violations of his conditions of probation.

The Memphis Police Chief testified that Acosta possessed methamphetamine and evaded arrest in October 2021.

Two members of the U.S. Marshall’s Northwest Texas Fugitive Task Force testified about the operation that resulted in Acosta’s arrest.

This testimony included injuries sustained by a Special Agent of the Homeland Security Investigations Amarillo Field Office Division when he was taking Acosta into custody.

During the hearing, the Judge found that Acosta violated the terms of his probation and sentenced him to 50 years in prison.

The Judge also found that Acosta violated the terms of his probation for his second case and sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

Acosta will be serving his 25 year sentence in consecutive to the 50 year term.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Amarillo police investigating shooting near I-40 and Ross Street
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for multiple charges including child...
Potter County officials arrest father for child endangerment
First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: Storms moved out, drier air moving in
An Amarillo family visited their cabin in Blue Canyon, near Las Vegas, when they noticed the...
‘I don’t know what’s going to be left’: Amarillo family evacuates cabin from ‘Calf-Canyon Peak’ fire
Law Enforcement has arrested a suspects after finding several firearms and drugs in a home in...
1 arrested after narcotics search at Potter County homes

Latest News

Canyon damaged tree
Canyon urges residents to report vandalism after finding damaged tree bark near Conner Park
Domingo Delgado
DEA arrests man after finding drugs estimated of $380K at an Amarillo home
It’s a Panhandle tradition, everyone’s favorite outdoor musical is only three weeks away and is...
‘I’m excited’: TEXAS Outdoor Musical will be making its 56th debut on June 2
The Center Port Substation, located at Northeast 24th Avenue near Whitaker Road, will add...
Xcel Energy completes Center Port Substation in northeast Amarillo