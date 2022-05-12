Who's Hiring?
Jaxson Kinney credits Randall for long snapper skills, signs with UTPB

By Larissa Liska
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall’s Jaxson Kinney signed to play DII football for UT Permian Basin as a long snapper. UTPB plays in the Lone Star Conference against West Texas A&M University.

Kinney can already snap the ball to the punter faster than the freshman average time which is 7 seconds. His average is 6.8. Randall helped Kinney get to this point.

”Coach Nelson was here for my first three years to help me be a long snapper. He taught me a lot because he was one in high school and college and then Coach Gerber has done a really good job helping me and perfecting my form a little more. I’m very thankful to both of those coaches for being able to teach me to be a long snapper,” said Kinney.

During Kinney’s senior season at Randall he recorded three tackles and a forced fumble.

