‘I’m excited’: TEXAS Outdoor Musical will be making its 56th debut on June 2

By Nicole Williams
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a Panhandle tradition, everyone’s favorite outdoor musical is only three weeks away and is coming with a few surprises.

The cast and crew is swinging into full rehearsals prepping for the ‘Texas Outdoor Musical’ at Palo Duro Canyon.

This years show will bring in a revised script from the new Art Director Steven Crandle, who is bringing back old songs, dances and characters.

Cast and crew are excited for the new story line, old songs and dances being brought back this year.

“The thing I’m most excited for is to see the new characters come into play, and just to see how it varies from actors because each actor brings a specific type of charisma to each character. So I’m excited to see what these new actors in these new leads do. I’m just excited to be out there because the energy is heckin’ contagious and they’re just such fun people to be around too,” said marketing specialist for Texas Outdoor Musical Anna Parsons.

The musical is one of the largest tourist attraction, bringing in thousands of visitors to the Panhandle from all over the world each year.

“Every year Texas brings in 30 thousand to 50 thousand visitors per year, and since its start in 1965 we’ve brought in over a million people from the U.S. as well as nationally,” said Anna Parsons.

Opening night is June 2, with the show starting at 8:15 p.m., and will run through to August 13. There are also two “Special Performances” on July 3, and July 4.

For tickets, prices, dates and more, visit here.

