Federal grand jury indicts Kentucky woman after having $570,000 worth of drugs in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A federal grand jury indicted a woman on Wednesday after being in possession of drugs estimated of $570,000 in Oldham County.

Chelsea Kay Ward of Kentucky is facing a possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a criminal complaint.

About 5:31 p.m. on April 24, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper pulled over a silver Honda Accord on Interstate 40 in Oldham County for driving over the speed limit.

The driver of the Honda was identified as Ward and was the only occupant.

During the traffic stop, the trooper learned Ward was traveling from Arizona and was traveling in a rental vehicle with no rental information.

The trooper was giving Ward a warning citation related to the traffic stop when Ward said she had visited her grandma for five days in Arizona and was returning to Kentucky.

The trooper learned that two days ago on April 22, the Honda was traveling on I-40, which did not match up to her story.

The trooper observed Ward was nervous and was breathing heavy. He also noticed indicators of criminal activity and asked for consent to search the vehicle.

During the search, the trooper found nine saran wrapped bundles along with two baggies containing crystalline substance and one bag containing blue M30 pills concealed under the spare tire area.

The crystalline substance later tested positive for meth and one of the pills tested positive for fentanyl.

The baggies and bundles of meth weighed about 11.9 pounds and the bag of pills was 167.8 grams.

Ward was placed under arrest and said she didn’t know the drugs were in the Honda.

She later denied an interview with DEA agents and was booked into the Randall County jail.

The estimated amount for the meth is $540,000 and the estimated amount for the fentanyl is $29,000.

