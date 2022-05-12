Shots fired at inmate during his escape in Leon County, search continues

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - THURSDAY NIGHT UPDATE: The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has provided an update on the incident Thursday in Leon County. Watch the video player below for details.

Original story: The search continues Thursday night for a dangerous inmate who attacked a correctional guard on a TDCJ bus in Leon County near the town of Centerville.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says the incident happened around 1:20 p.m. as the bus was eastbound on Highway 7 just west of Centerville.

The bus was en route to Huntsville from Gatesville and as it approached Centerville, that’s when Gonzalo Lopez, 46, managed to release his restraints and used an unknown-type object to stab one of two guards on the bus.”

“Officer Jimmie Brinegar was in the back of the bus and Officer Randy Smith was driving the bus,” said spokesman Robert Hurst.

Lopez got into a physical altercation with Officer Smith and stabbed him in the hand.

“He stabbed Officer Smith in the left hand with some type of object. We don’t what it is. That is still under investigation. Smith struggled with him, trying to keep him from getting his service revolver, his weapon, that he had in a holster on his side and was able to keep Lopez from getting it,” said Hurst.

After the bus left the roadway and stopped, Lopez took off running into a nearby field.

Officer Brinegar fired several shots in Lopez’s direction, but it’s unclear if he was hit.

Melanie Tieperman, a Centerville resident, and her son drove past the bus as Lopez exited it and ran into a field. She says Lopez jumped a fence and ran toward a home.

“Everyone’s pretty nervous. They’re locking all their homes and doors,” she said.

Tieperman lives down the street from where law enforcement was searching for Lopez. She said while seeing prison buses drive through town is not new, this is one incident she will not forget.

“I’ve never really paid attention to those buses going down the road but I guarantee you I probably will be from here on out,” she said. “You don’t think about all the safety issues that you could deal with but really makes you start thinking.”

Other inmates on the bus at the time of the incident remained seated and in their restraints and nobody else was injured.

As the search continues, Centerville and Leon ISDs have canceled classes for Friday and residents are being asked to shelter in place and remain vigilant.

TDCJ says Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The inmate was on the bus to travel from Gatesville to Huntsville for a medical appointment.

Lopez is wearing TDCJ-issued white clothing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The roadway between US 45 and FM 39 is shut down, according to DPS.

“Do not attempt to take this person into custody by yourself. If you see him please contact the nearest law enforcement agency through 911, they will take matters into hand,” said a statement from TDCJ.

