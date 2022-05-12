Drying back out

After only a few areas saw isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday, we’re looking to return to a drier, warmer pattern for Thursday. Unfortunately, winds will turn more westerly today, pushing the dry line to the east, causing dew points to plummet. This will, in turn, allow daytime highs to rise back up into the mid-90s, which is prompting critical fire danger concerns for much of the area today. If you did by chance receive considerable rain in the past 48 hours, that danger will be lessened. Looking ahead, a cold front pushes through tonight, dropping us into the 80s for Friday before the weekend warms back up.

