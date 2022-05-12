Dove Creek Equine Center to hold ‘Meet a Horse Day’ Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dove Creek Equine Center is holding a “Meet a Horse Day” event on Saturday.

The public can meet a variety of barnyard animals including the DCER herd, mini horses, Juno the mini Burro and Tico the goat.

Food trucks, live music, games and short training demos will also take place.

Admission is $15 per person, $5 for kids six to 12 and kids five and under are free.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.