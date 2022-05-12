Doppler Dave Tracks A Weak Front

A weak front will arrive tonight and bring some minor cooling to the area. We do not expect rain or storms with this system, but temperatures will drop to cool levels by morning with lows in the 50s. Behind the front tomorrow, a cooler north breeze will keep afternoon temps in the 80s. Another weak front is expected Sunday, but we will heat up into the 90s on Saturday before dropping back into the 80s on Sunday. The outlook is dry for the next several days.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.