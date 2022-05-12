Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Doppler Dave Tracks A Weak Front

By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A weak front will arrive tonight and bring some minor cooling to the area. We do not expect rain or storms with this system, but temperatures will drop to cool levels by morning with lows in the 50s. Behind the front tomorrow, a cooler north breeze will keep afternoon temps in the 80s. Another weak front is expected Sunday, but we will heat up into the 90s on Saturday before dropping back into the 80s on Sunday. The outlook is dry for the next several days.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Amarillo police investigating shooting near I-40 and Ross Street
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for multiple charges including child...
Potter County officials arrest father for child endangerment
First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: Storms moved out, drier air moving in
An Amarillo family visited their cabin in Blue Canyon, near Las Vegas, when they noticed the...
‘I don’t know what’s going to be left’: Amarillo family evacuates cabin from ‘Calf-Canyon Peak’ fire
Law Enforcement has arrested a suspects after finding several firearms and drugs in a home in...
1 arrested after narcotics search at Potter County homes

Latest News

weather
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Drying back out
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Storm Chances Decrease
First Alert weather this evening
Doppler Dave Tracks Storms Again This Evening