Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

DEA arrests man after finding drugs estimated of $380K at an Amarillo home

Domingo Delgado
Domingo Delgado(APD)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing a felony drug charge after the Drug Enforcement Administration found methamphetamine and cocaine estimated at $380,000 in an Amarillo home.

A criminal complaint from yesterday said Domingo Delgado was arrested for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine after meth and cocaine was found as well as money on a shrine of the Narco-Saint Jesus Malverde.

The complaint said a Task Force Officer with the DEA executed a federal search warrant at a home in north Amarillo that was believed to be Delgado’s home.

Delgado and his girlfriend were located in the master bedroom.

Officers also found a handgun on the floor as well as decorative items with the initials of Delgado and Rios.

A large quantity of crystalline substance and white powdery substance were located in a dresser and in a black bag. The crystalline substance was suspected to be meth and the white powdery substance was suspected to be cocaine.

Officers found packaging material and scales indicating of a large scale distribution.

A shrine of the Narco-Saint Jesus Malverde with U.S. currency was also found.

The criminal complaint said officers have seen shrines of Narco-Saint in other large-scale distributors of narcotics.

Drug traffickers place money or other items as offerings to the Narco-Saint to pay homage and for his protection of them in their drug trafficking efforts.

In total, 3.4 kilograms of meth, 442 grams of cocaine and 100 grams of marijuana was found.

Narco-Saint Jesus Malverde
Narco-Saint Jesus Malverde(kfda)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Amarillo police investigating shooting near I-40 and Ross Street
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for multiple charges including child...
Potter County officials arrest father for child endangerment
First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: Storms moved out, drier air moving in
An Amarillo family visited their cabin in Blue Canyon, near Las Vegas, when they noticed the...
‘I don’t know what’s going to be left’: Amarillo family evacuates cabin from ‘Calf-Canyon Peak’ fire
Law Enforcement has arrested a suspects after finding several firearms and drugs in a home in...
1 arrested after narcotics search at Potter County homes

Latest News

Canyon damaged tree
Canyon urges residents to report vandalism after finding damaged tree bark near Conner Park
It’s a Panhandle tradition, everyone’s favorite outdoor musical is only three weeks away and is...
‘I’m excited’: TEXAS Outdoor Musical will be making its 56th debut on June 2
Rino Rey Acosta
Memphis man sentenced to 75 years for first degree burglary of a habitation
The Center Port Substation, located at Northeast 24th Avenue near Whitaker Road, will add...
Xcel Energy completes Center Port Substation in northeast Amarillo