DEA arrests man after finding drugs estimated of $380K at an Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing a felony drug charge after the Drug Enforcement Administration found methamphetamine and cocaine estimated at $380,000 in an Amarillo home.

A criminal complaint from yesterday said Domingo Delgado was arrested for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine after meth and cocaine was found as well as money on a shrine of the Narco-Saint Jesus Malverde.

The complaint said a Task Force Officer with the DEA executed a federal search warrant at a home in north Amarillo that was believed to be Delgado’s home.

Delgado and his girlfriend were located in the master bedroom.

Officers also found a handgun on the floor as well as decorative items with the initials of Delgado and Rios.

A large quantity of crystalline substance and white powdery substance were located in a dresser and in a black bag. The crystalline substance was suspected to be meth and the white powdery substance was suspected to be cocaine.

Officers found packaging material and scales indicating of a large scale distribution.

A shrine of the Narco-Saint Jesus Malverde with U.S. currency was also found.

The criminal complaint said officers have seen shrines of Narco-Saint in other large-scale distributors of narcotics.

Drug traffickers place money or other items as offerings to the Narco-Saint to pay homage and for his protection of them in their drug trafficking efforts.

In total, 3.4 kilograms of meth, 442 grams of cocaine and 100 grams of marijuana was found.

Narco-Saint Jesus Malverde (kfda)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.