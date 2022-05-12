Colima’s School of Music partners with WT to provide possibility of graduate degree for students

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Musical performance students in Mexico will be able to earn a graduate degree through West Texas A&M University, due to a new pipeline program.

Qualified students at the University of Colima’s School of Music can start their master of music degree through WT in the fall.

“Because there is a lack of opportunities for graduate study in performance in Mexico and because studying internationally can be so cost-prohibitive, Colima faculty members sought out WT to help create an affordable option for this degree, particularly for students of piano and orchestral string instruments,” Hansen said. “Many talented Colima students face economic challenges that simply put a quality graduate education out of reach.”

Colima students will apply to the WT Graduate School and become WT students in order to enter the program.

A combination of exchange teaching and online course delivery will allow students from Colima who enter the master of music program in the WT School of Music to remain in Mexico for the first year of the two-year program.

The University of Colima will provide the exchange instruction and access to facilities and infrastructure in its School of Music.

Students will then come to the Canyon campus for the second year to complete their master’s degree.

