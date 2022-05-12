Who's Hiring?
Clovis police investigating shooting after finding man with multiple gunshot wounds

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a shooting after finding a man with multiple gunshot wounds yesterday afternoon.

According to officials, on Wednesday, May 11, at around 4:36 p.m., Clovis police responded to a call near Edwards Street, about a man lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds.

Once officers arrived, they found 43-year-old Manuel Rodriguez, with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Rodriguez was rushed to a hospital where he was ultimately flown to a Lubbock hospital for further treatment due to life-threatening injuries.

This case is still under active investigation.

