Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans help driver having medical emergency

Video shows a group of people swarming a car that was rolling through an intersection and guiding it into a gas station. (BOYNTON BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Authorities are hoping to identify and honor several people that sprang into action to help a driver that was suffering a medical emergency.

It happened May 5 in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Video shows a group of people swarming a car that was rolling through an intersection.

Together they were able to get into the car and pull it to safety at a nearby gas station, where the driver received medical attention.

The Boynton Beach Police Department released the video in the hopes of identifying all the strangers that aided the woman. They hope to bring them back together at the police department to recognize them and meet the woman they rescued.

Police posted an update to Twitter on Wednesday night, saying they have been in touch with several people seen in the video.

The driver later spoke about what happened. She said she felt dizzy and tried to pull over to a gas station but started to convulse before hitting a curb. She didn’t wake up until the next day.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Amarillo police investigating shooting near I-40 and Ross Street
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for multiple charges including child...
Potter County officials arrest father for child endangerment
First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: Storms moved out, drier air moving in
Law Enforcement has arrested a suspects after finding several firearms and drugs in a home in...
1 arrested after narcotics search at Potter County homes
An Amarillo family visited their cabin in Blue Canyon, near Las Vegas, when they noticed the...
‘I don’t know what’s going to be left’: Amarillo family evacuates cabin from ‘Calf-Canyon Peak’ fire

Latest News

Clovis police are investigating a shooting after finding a man with multiple gunshot wounds...
Clovis police investigating shooting after finding man with multiple gunshot wounds
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden to speak to baby formula manufacturers about shortage
Mattel announced the debut of a Barbie with a hearing aid and a Ken with vitiligo.
Mattel debuts Barbie with hearing aids, Ken with vitiligo
The Keller Williams Associations will be hosting a BBQ lunch to honor the Amarillo first...
Keller Williams Associates hosting BBQ lunch to honor Amarillo first responders
This image released by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, Thursday, May 12, 2022, shows...
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way’s huge black hole