Canyon urges residents to report vandalism after finding damaged tree bark near Conner Park

Canyon damaged tree
Canyon damaged tree(Source: The City of Canyon)
By Danielle Salazar
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon is urging residents to report any signs of vandalism to the Canyon Police Department.

The City Parks Department reported damaged bark and broken limbs of trees found at Brown Road and Conner Park.

Bark was found peeled off a tree, and police ruled out animal or weather damage to be responsible for the destruction.

“The bark on a tree is basically like your skin. It’s a protectant for the tree. We just want the people to know that any damage to trees that are this small could cause them to die, and while we are going to try save this tree there is no guarantee,” said Kayla Bartley Parks Horticulturist City of Canyon.

The cost of the damages are estimated at one thousand dollars per a tree.

The Parks Department has sprayed a sealant on the tree for protection, and are doing everything possible to protect the trees for generations to come.

The vandalism in the parks has now reached the trees, and we are urging Canyon residents to call the Canyon Police...

Posted by City of Canyon, TX on Monday, May 9, 2022

