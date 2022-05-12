Amarillo High’s record breaking relays are ready for UIL 5A State

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High packed their bags Wednesday morning and left for Austin for the UIL 5A State track and field Championships. Track is normally an individual sport, but the Sandies are competing as a team in two events.

”Every time they shoot the gun I have the chance to watch Xa (Landry-Britton) run and I just know every time he’s going to pass the person that’s in front of him,” said JQ Ervin, Amarillo High sophomore.

Confidence is a must for any track relay team.

“We’re going to State, so this is crucial,” said Jameson Garcia, Amarillo High junior anchor leg. “The handoffs are crucial. The split second is crucial, so we have to get it down.”

The Sandies have already broken the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay school records twice this season starting at the Amarillo Meet of Champions.

“Well the people before us they were talented and athletic,” said Tyreese Molden, Amarillo High senior. “They set a standard for us and just to break it that’s just unbelievable.”

Amarillo High’s best sprint relay time is 41.37. Their 800 relay, which is the third fastest in 5A, has finished in a personal best 1:26.15.

“It was good for me because I feel like that was a confidence booster for us and helped us work harder,” said Ervin.

The best part about this team is how much they root for each other.

“I’ll run the whole way,” said Molden. “I’ll run the curve until he’s (Jameson) done with the race. I want to be there with him.”

“I see (Ty)Reese flying. I trust in Reese. I know he’s going to to go it,” said Garcia. “I’m expecting the lead.”

“I just sprint across the track and just like motivate them to keep going and finish,” said Xa Landry-Britton, Amarillo High senior.

Tyreese Molden also qualified in the 200 meters. He’s the lone returner to State after finishing third with the mile relay last season.

“Tyrese has already experienced it, so he already knows like what it takes to be there,” said Landry-Britton. “I don’t know, I’m just kind of excited to be there.”

“We’re going to have to PR to win,” said Garcia. “We’re just trying to win honestly.”

“We want to get the gold,” said Molden. “That’s our plan.”

The UIL 5A State track meet is set for Friday, May 13 at the University of Texad at Austin.

