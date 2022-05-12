Amarillo High’s Levi Slaydon joins Schreiner University’s wrestling program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High senior Levi Slaydon inked his National Letter of Intent to wrestle for Schreiner University.

Slaydon finished fourth at State this year and sixth as a junior. He joins a Mountaineers team coached by Palo Duro State Champion alum Mario Vasquez. Slaydon’s determination will be a key asset for Schreiner.

”I think it was really just the drive because I’ve only been doing this sport for three years, so I just really always wanted to get better,” said Slaydon. “To be able to continue and just always get better.”

