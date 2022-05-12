Who's Hiring?
Amarillo High’s Levi Slaydon joins Schreiner University’s wrestling program

Amarillo High senior Levi Slaydon inked his National Letter of Intent to wrestle for Schreiner...
Amarillo High senior Levi Slaydon inked his National Letter of Intent to wrestle for Schreiner University.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High senior Levi Slaydon inked his National Letter of Intent to wrestle for Schreiner University.

Slaydon finished fourth at State this year and sixth as a junior. He joins a Mountaineers team coached by Palo Duro State Champion alum Mario Vasquez. Slaydon’s determination will be a key asset for Schreiner.

”I think it was really just the drive because I’ve only been doing this sport for three years, so I just really always wanted to get better,” said Slaydon. “To be able to continue and just always get better.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

