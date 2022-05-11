WT Enterprise Center to host active shooter training

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The WT Enterprise Center and the SBDC are partnering to provide a hands-on active shooter training for small business owners and employees.

The event takes place from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the WT Enterprise Center on May 20.

Attendees will learn the history of active shooter events and civilian response options.

Lieutenant Barbara Ferrara will teach attendees using nationally recognized Active Shooter CRASE Training.

This course uses the avoid, deny, defense strategy of responding to an active attack.

Attendees can RSVP online.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.