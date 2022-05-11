Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

WATCH: Good Samaritans rush in to help woman suffering medical episode in car

After a woman waiting at an intersection was seen slumped over her steering wheel, a group of good Samaritans jumped in to help her. (SOURCE: BOYNTON PD)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A group of good Samaritans were caught on camera springing into action to help a woman who was having a medical episode while driving through an intersection.

The woman was stopped at an intersection in Boynton Beach, Florida, waiting for the light to turn green when suddenly her car can be seen on the video slowly drifting into the intersection.

According to Boynton Beach police, the woman’s coworker, who was in another car, saw her slumped over the steering wheel, so she raced across the street, waving her arms to get the attention of the other people.

Seeing what was happening, several people got out of their cars and worked together to stop the woman’s moving car. One woman grabbed a dumbbell from her car, and a man used it to smash the rear passenger side window.

Another man then climbed through the window to unlock the passenger side door.

The good Samaritans then put the car in neutral and pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot.

A nurse who was on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until the fire department arrived.

The police department said it was sharing the video to learn the identities of the strangers who came together to save the woman’s life. The department said it wants to recognize them all and meet the woman they saved.

If you know any of the people involved, the police department asks you to contact Public Information Officer Stephanie Slater at slaters@bbfl.us.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Possible rounds of severe thunderstorms today
Canyon police looking for man for vandalizing walls
Canyon police need help identifying man for vandalism
Armed Robbery
Reward offered for tips in armed robbery of Amarillo Convenience Store
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspect

Latest News

On Sunday, the Earth will start casting its shadow over the moon for a total lunar eclipse that...
NASA: Total lunar eclipse happening over weekend
Alanna Vaughn, 12, and her little brother Izayah Savangvongsavanh, 10, were robbed at gunpoint...
2 children robbed at gunpoint for their puppy, police say
The Ukrainian military says Russia is holding back some of its forces to prevent a Ukrainian...
Ukraine to hold first war crimes trial of captured Russian
Smoke and flames are seen Monday in San Miguel County, New Mexico. The largest wildfire burning...
Massive New Mexico blaze races closer to rural resort towns
2 children robbed at gunpoint for their puppy, police say