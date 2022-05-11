TTUHSC named an elite 4-year special focus research university across the U.S.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center was named one of the 22 elite four-year special focus research universities across the country.

The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education designated TTUHSC as a Special Focus Four-Year Research Institution that has a curriculum with a focus in health care and medicine, research and other specialized fields, Texas Tech officials said.

TTUHSC Senior Vice President for Research and Innovation Lance McMahon, Ph.D., said the university provides “provides a unique breadth of expertise and scholarly research that transforms health care through innovation and collaboration across a range of schools and programs.”

“The designation places TTUHSC in elite company among health-related institutions, including not only those in Texas such as Baylor College of Medicine and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center but also outside the state, including the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Sciences, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Rockefeller University among others,” McMahon said. “We are proud of our world-class faculty and the exceptional doctoral degree trainees who have worked together to secure TTUHSC’s designation as a global leader in academic health-related research.”

The elite classification was created in 1970 to categorize and compare research and policy analysis programs at colleges and universities.

Universities qualify for the classification by having an annual combination of more than $5 million in research expenditures and conferring at least 20 doctoral degrees.

“The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education is important because it helps measure the impact the university has on its local community in terms of teaching and research,” TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., said. “To be ranked in the Very High to High Research category demonstrates the extraordinary impact we have on health care through education, discovery and delivery of care.”

McMahon said an important TTUHSC mission is to train the next generation of Ph.D. scientists.

“The world class TTUHSC faculty are proud of the tradition of research training that they impart upon Ph.D. scientists,” McMahon said. “These are seeds that we plant within these future scientists that enable them to go out and create amazing discoveries that transform health care. We have some of the brightest minds in our faculty performing medical, pharmaceutical and biomedical research, and we are proud of the research excellence that they bring to our institution every day.”

