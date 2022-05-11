Who's Hiring?
Texas shows sales tax collections are advancing in Panhandle

The state of Texas reported today economic activity measured by sales tax collections through...
The state of Texas reported today economic activity measured by sales tax collections through March show continued advances in the Panhandle.
By Kevin Welch
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The state of Texas reported today economic activity measured by sales tax collections through March show continued advances in the Panhandle.

Comptroller numbers show collections up 12 percent in Amarillo and 13 percent in Canyon.

But towns in the oil and natural gas production areas are ahead of that after being down before energy prices spiked.

Borger is up 19 percent for the year and Canadian is up one percent more than that.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

