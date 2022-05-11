After the eastern half of the region got widespread shower and thunderstorm activity yesterday evening, we’re looking at a similar set up for Wednesday, however the western half may be in mother nature’s favor this time around. As it sits, the dry line is backed up against the mountains of New Mexico, with dew points rising into the 60 degree range to the east, this looks to be the area where showers and storms will pop up in the mid-afternoon hours, with similar severe threats in play; strong winds and some hail, with a very low risk for tornadoes. Temperature wise, you can expect today to be cooler, with highs peaking just short of 90.

