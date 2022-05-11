Roosevelt County War Memorial walkway orders available to honor fallen heroes

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - Walkway paver orders are being accepted for the Roosevelt County War Memorial.

The Roosevelt County War Memorial Committee said orders placed before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, will be accepted for placement in time for Memorial Day.

The walkway portion at the memorial honors local veterans and the monument stones honor the county’s war dead.

Pavers are $125 each and include five lines of up to 20 characters per line.

Paver orders can be purchased by downloading and filling out a form.

The form will then need to me mailed or dropped off at the Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce, located at 100 S. Ave A., in Portales.

checks should be made out to Roosevelt County War Memorial.

For further information, call Karl Terry at (575) 356-8541 or (575) 309-7541.

