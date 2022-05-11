Potter County officials arrest father for child endangerment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for multiple charges including child endangerment this afternoon.

According to officials, on May 11, at around 1:15 p.m., a Potter County Deputy was sent on an animal welfare call near East Central.

The deputy was checking on the welfare of the animal, and noticed a small child inside the home and no one would come to the door.

A welfare check was conducted on the child and officials noticed there were two more children home alone that were the age of one and 2 years old.

The children’s father, Fabian Silva arrived while the deputy was still on scene and officials learned he left the children alone for an extended period time.

Silva was arrested and booked for outstanding misdemeanor warrants and on two counts for Abandoning or Endangering Child, which are felonies.

Child Protective Services was contacted and the children were taking into CPS custody.

This case is still under investigation.

