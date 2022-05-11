Who's Hiring?
Palo Duro’s Camp inks commitment to Arlington Baptist University basketball

By Larissa Liska
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons celebrated signing day for one of their deep threats on the basketball court. Senior guard Cutter Camp inked his commitment to play basketball for Arlington Baptist University in the National Christian College Athletic Association DII.

Camp ended his senior season 41 percent from the 3-point line making 76-188 shots. He averaged 11.4 points per game and made 76 total 3-pointers. The Dons ended the season with an Area Championship and a (25-7) overall record.

”This is very exciting for me. Ever since I picked up a basketball I dreamed of going on to the next level,” said Camp. “Definitely their play style is very similar to Palo Duro’s and their coaches were persistent on me through the recruiting process and it just felt like it would be my next home.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

