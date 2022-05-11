Who's Hiring?
League of Women Voters Guide available for Primary Runoff Election

Voters Guides for the May 24, Primary Runoff Election will be distributed around Amarillo this week.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Voters Guides for the May 24, Primary Runoff Election will be distributed around Amarillo this week.

The Voters Guides cover the runoff elections for state, district, and local offices.

The Guide will be available at libraries, grocery stores, senior centers, and coffee shops. It will provide polling places and times, and list all the candidates on the runoff ballots.

The Guide will also direct voters to the League’s online Guide, where voters can enter their address to find the races on their ballot and read the candidates’ answers to questions posed by the League.

Early voting for the May 24, election runs from May 16, to May 20, but there will not be any weekend voting.

Election Day is May 24, and mail-in ballots must be received by that day.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

