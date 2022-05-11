Who's Hiring?
FIRST ALERT: Possible severe storms this evening

By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The atmosphere is unstable again today with abundant moisture and daytime heating in place.

The dryline boundary is positioned well to our west in New Mexico and storms are expected to develop near that boundary and then move east through much of the area this evening.

First Alert Weather May 11
First Alert Weather May 11(KFDA)

The stronger storms will be capable of producing damaging wind and hail along with dangerous lightning and some localized runoff issues. A stray tornado is not completely out of the question.

First Alert Weather May 11
First Alert Weather May 11(KFDA)

Storms will develop around 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in western counties and then affect the central Panhandle and Amarillo from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Storms will then move into the eastern panhandle around 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

First Alert Weather May 11
First Alert Weather May 11(KFDA)
First Alert Weather May 11
First Alert Weather May 11(KFDA)

The First Alert Weather Team will be providing frequent updates on the timing, magnitude, and impact associated with this storm so stay tuned for further updates.

Do you have weather photos you want to share with us?

