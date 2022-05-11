Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Firefighters working grassfire on U.S. 70 near Portales

The Portales Fire Department said the fire is on U.S. 70 just past Johnson Hill, which is near...
The Portales Fire Department said the fire is on U.S. 70 just past Johnson Hill, which is near mile marker 728.(MGN)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - Firefighters are working a grassfire on U.S. 70 near Portales.

The Portales Fire Department said the fire is on U.S. 70 just past Johnson Hill, which is near mile marker 728.

Visibility is poor during this time due to the fire.

The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office is helping with traffic control.

Drivers are asked to remain alert and to be cautious while traveling through the area.

Units are currently working a grass fire on US 70 just past Johnson Hill(Approximately mile marker 428). Visibility is...

Posted by Portales Fire Department on Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Possible rounds of severe thunderstorms today
Canyon police looking for man for vandalizing walls
Canyon police need help identifying man for vandalism
Armed Robbery
Reward offered for tips in armed robbery of Amarillo Convenience Store
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspect

Latest News

(source: Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)
AEDC to receive a $2.4 million grant for South Georgia Business Park
Roosevelt County Chamber of Commerce
Roosevelt County War Memorial walkway orders available to honor fallen heroes
The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education designated TTUHSC as a Special...
TTUHSC named an elite 4-year special focus research university across the U.S.
Voters Guides for the May 24, Primary Runoff Election will be distributed around Amarillo this...
League of Women Voters Guide available for Primary Runoff Election