Firefighters working grassfire on U.S. 70 near Portales

PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - Firefighters are working a grassfire on U.S. 70 near Portales.

The Portales Fire Department said the fire is on U.S. 70 just past Johnson Hill, which is near mile marker 728.

Visibility is poor during this time due to the fire.

The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office is helping with traffic control.

Drivers are asked to remain alert and to be cautious while traveling through the area.

