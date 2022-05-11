Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Tracks Storms Again This Evening

By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The atmosphere is unstable again today with abundant moisture and daytime heating in place. The dryline boundary is positioned well to our west in New Mexico and storms are expected to develop near that boundary and then move east through much of the area this evening. The stronger storms will be capable of producing damaging wind and hail along with dangerous lightning and some localized runoff issues. A stray tornado is not completely out of the question. Storms will develop around 4-5pm in western counties and then affect the central panhandle and Amarillo from 6-8pm. Storms will then move into the eastern panhandle around 9-11pm. Tomorrow the dryline should shift east and take the chance of rain with it except for far eastern counties.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

