‘Dangerous and harmful’: Parents looking for alternatives due to baby formula shortage in Panhandle

By Nicole Williams
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The national supply chain issue is affecting many people, including Panhandle parents.

There has recently been a shortage of baby formula on shelves due to the shut down and recall of Abbott Nutrition products.

Amarillo Walgreens said their stores are having trouble stocking their shelves. We also spoke to Amarillo United Supermarkets, where they were experiencing a shortage of about 50 percent.

“There are more and more recipes online for homemade infant formula. These have been found to be very dangerous and can be harmful to infants. They do not provide all the necessary nutrients and they can cause severe problems,” said Dr. Garner. “Do not be tempted to make those homemade formulas.”

Trying to make your own formula is not the only dangerous alternative one may come across. Cows milk, alternative milks, and toddler formulas all have high risk factors as well, and are not recommended to replace infant formulas.

“Toddler formulas do not have the right concentrate of nutrients for infants. Cows Milk is also not nutritionally adequate for infants. Aside from cows milk, plant based milks are also not nutritionally appropriate for any infant. It really just doesn’t have enough nutrients in it. It is too low in protein and calcium and pretty much everything,” said Dr. Garner.

It’s recommended you consult your pediatrician before switching to give your infant cow’s milk or toddler formula.

They are both not recommended for children under one years old but can be a temporary solution if you run out of infant formula.

Also if you are struggling to find infant formula, talk to your pediatrician.

