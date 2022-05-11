Brenen is back for the UIL 3A State track meet looking to defend 200 meter title

SPEARMAN, Texas (KFDA) - Athletes across the Texas Panhandle will compete in the UIL State track and field championships this week, but only a few have the opportunity to defend their State title like Spearman senior Brenen Thompson.

Thompson is a fast wide receiver on the football field, but the Texas Longhorn signee is also speedy on the track. Thompson is looking to defend his UIL 3A State title in the 200 meters.

“It’s awesome,” said Thompson. “Mentally I’ve always known I’ve been one of the fastest kids in the state of Texas and so it’s just okay now it’s time to clench up and go prove something.”

Last year he won gold in the 200, and he has already surpassed that time running a 21 flat. His 100 meter personal best is 10.22 seconds which is already faster than Olympian Marquis Goodwin’s University of Texas freshman time of 10.43.

“Being a perfectionist at that point and at that part you know whether that’s the blocks, your drive phase, your finish or your lean,” said Thompson. “Being the detailist that I am I focus on everything and just work really hard.”

Thompson was questionable to play here on the Spearman football field for most of the season, but when it came to the track there was never a doubt in his mind that he would be back.

“The doctor wasn’t sure how I was really running with my foot to be honest, but I knew coming back healthy that anything was possible so I stuck to it.,” said Thompson. “A lot of hard work and got after it.”

Finishing second in the 100 meters last season gives Thompson the drive to dominate the final stretch.

“Final two races I’m kind of nervous. I wouldn’t say nervous. I would say kind of sad,” said Thompson. “You know you spend four years at a hometown and you go through so many different obstacles and so many different things in your athletic career that you really look forward. Then you only have two more races and it’s like wow you know. Two more races in purple and then it’s to burnt orange, so I’m just very thankful and I’m ready to go get after it.”

The UIL 3A State track meet running events start at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at the University of Texas at Austin.

Other Spearman State qualifiers include Jeb Garnett (110 meter hurdles,14.93), Braylen Lusby (800 meters, 2:18.96 and 300 hurdles 46.33) and Estefany Tarnago (Wheelchair shot put).

