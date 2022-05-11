Amarillo police investigating shooting near I-40 and Ross Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting after a person called about shots being fired at their vehicle on Monday morning.

According to officials, on May 9, at around 6:49 a.m., Amarillo police were called to the area of I-40 and Ross Street on an aggravated assault.

A victim reported that an unknown suspect had fired two shots at their vehicle.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man driving a light gray Ford Fusion with damage to the front driver’s side.

The victim was able to drive themselves to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

