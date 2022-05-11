Who's Hiring?
AEDC to receive a $2.4 million grant for South Georgia Business Park

(source: Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation is receiving a $2.4 million grant for infrastructure for South Georgia Business Park.

The U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration awarded the EDA American Rescue plan grant in order to provide road, water and sewer infrastructure to support business expansion at the park.

The project will be matched with $720,000 in local funds and is expected to create 205 jobs and generate $88 million in private investment, the U.S. Department of Commerce said.

The grant will help support Texas as it recovers from economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of McAllen is receiving a $1.5 million EDA American Rescue plan grant for critical infrastructure to support the new McAllen Business-Industrial Park.

“Thank you to the Economic Development Administration for this generous grant that will help support business expansion and job growth throughout Texas communities,” Governor Greg Abbott said. “This investment in Amarillo and McAllen will create numerous good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans in the Panhandle and in the Rio Grande Valley.”

The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission (PRPC).

EDA funds PRPC to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs, the U.S. Department of Commerce said.

