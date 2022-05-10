TxDOT: Lane reduced to 1 on Loop 335 from Bell Street to I-27

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews will be working on westbound Loop 335 from Bell Street to I-27 this Thursday.

Starting on Thursday May 12, State Loop 335 westbound will be reduced to one lane from Bell Street to I- 27.

TxDOT says drivers will not be able to turn south onto the I-27 southbound frontage road.

Drivers will need to go to Coulter Street and turn back to access southbound I-27.

This will allow crews to work in preparation for rebuilding the inside of the I-27 southbound frontage road between the SL 335 frontage roads and I-27.

The reduction in lanes will cause delays and increased congestion in the area.

TxDOT says SL 335 westbound traffic will return to two lanes with the ability to turn south on I-27 no later than Monday, May 16.

