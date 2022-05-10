Who's Hiring?
1 arrested after narcotics search at Potter County homes

Law Enforcement has arrested a suspects after finding several firearms and drugs in a home in Potter County.(None)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement has arrested a suspects after finding several firearms and drugs in a home in Potter County.

According to officials, The Potter County Sheriff’s Officer SRT team, along with Randall County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Amarillo Police Department Narcotics Unit helped the Amarillo DEA with two federal warrants at a home in Potter County.

Officials found several firearms, methamphetamine, cocaine and other items that consist with the distribution and sale of illegal narcotics.

One suspect has been booked on a Federal DEA Hold.

Others have been released pending further investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

